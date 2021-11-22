Michael Keaton has confirmed that he will play again Adrian Toomes / Vulture during an interview on the show Jimmy Kimmel. He has not revealed what project it will be for, yes Morbius, or Spider-Man: no way home.

“I’m going to shoot tomorrow, things about the Vulture,” explained the actor. Kimmel, when trying to investigate a little and find out which movie the recordings would be for, he only answered “things about the Vulture”. Although they are currently being carried out reshoots from Morbius, such secrecy is usually characteristic of Marvel and could be scenes for Spider-Man: no way home

Keaton He explained that he prefers not to ask too many questions about what he is recording. Due to the tangled arguments between movies and TV series, in addition to the confidentiality agreements that the actors submit, he does not bother to find out what is going on. That was the main reason why he did not inquire about the possible presence of Val kilmer or George Clooney in the next movie of Flash.

Vulture could be one of the Sinister Six in ‘Spider-Man: No Homecoming’

The possibility that Michael Keaton repeat how Adrian Toomes / Vulture could mean the presence of the Sinister six on Spider-Man: no way home. It is a group of villains that are always related to the main enemies of the arachnid superhero.

The original Sinister Six are: Doctor Octopus, Vulture, Electro, Mysterio, Sandman, and Kraven the Hunter. Although the team has varied over the years, including Green Goblin and Lagarto. These last two appeared in the second trailer for the film, by the way.

Spider-Man: no way home is shaping up to become one of the best and most important films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The introduction of the multiverse on the big screen – although we have already seen it in Loki, the TV series— and thus open up a world of immense possibilities. We will see it from December 17, the date it opens in cinemas around the world.