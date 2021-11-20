Michael Keaton confirms return as Vulture

Michael Keaton isn’t just planning to reprise his role as Batman in the movie The Flash, but now The actor has confirmed that we will also see his interpretation of The Vulture.

In a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the actor noted that He is currently filming scenes like The Vulture. However, at the moment it is unknown which project he is working on. This was what he commented:

“I’m going to record tomorrow, I’m going to record The Vulture stuff.”

The actor refused to specify what kind of things he is going to record. Although it has already been confirmed that the actor will appear in the film of Morbius, so far it is unknown how important his role will be. Similarly, some kind of scene is not ruled out in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which already contains a large number of villains.

On related issues, Scarlett Johansson will return to work with Marvel. Similarly, the trailer for No way home points to the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Via: Jimmy Kimmel