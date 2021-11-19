Actor Michael Keaton confirmed that he will reprise the role of Vulture in an upcoming secret Marvel project. Read all the info Here!

Michael Keaton He is one of the actors most loved by many, since he managed to participate so much in the cinematographic universe of Marvel as well as in that of DC. And it seems that his character stops Marvel, Vulture, will reappear in the MCU in a new secret project of Marvel.

Keaton played Vulture in the first movie of Spider-man Part of MCU, Spider-Man: Homecoming. And we had no news of the character since his appearance in this movie until the trailer for Morbius, where Keaton reappears as Vulture (also know as Adrian toomes). This would indicate that the character will not be part of the MCU, but the universe that Sony is creating of the characters of Spider-man.

But now everything seems a bit confused by the actor’s statements on the show Jimmy Kimmel Live. Keaton it was to talk about his new series, Dopesick, but the actors of Marvel and DC They should be used to the fact that all the questions end up leading to talking about their superhero movies.

The actor tried to give vague answers for questions that might contain spoilers, but in the end he ended up revealing that he has to shoot a couple of scenes like Vulture. “I will be recording tomorrow… something related to Vulture“, were the exact words of Keaton. Unfortunately for many, this is the only thing he said and did not explain for which movie (or series) of Marvel are these scenes.

Many may conclude that the scenes may be for Morbius, but the movie finished all its recordings earlier this year. Vulture is the only character that appeared in the MCU which also appears in the new universe that Sony is creating. So the recordings can also be from a new project for an upcoming movie of Sony and Marvel.

The new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home confirmed to us that the multiverse exists, so the character of Keaton could also appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where, as it has been seen in the series and the next films, we will see a Doctor Strange trying to fix the problems that caused the opening of the Multiverse.

But leaving aside all these strange theories, there are two places where you will be able to see Michael Keaton, in addition to Morbius. One is his new series Dopesick, available in Star +, and it is counted as one of the largest companies in USA it caused the worst drug epidemic in that country. And the other place, is the next movie of Andy Muschietti, The Flash, where Keaton will put himself in the shoes of Batman.

