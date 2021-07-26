The guide for HBO Max is in development for a limited series about Val-Zod, the African-American Superman who would play Michael B. Jordan.

According to information from the Collider site, Michael B. Jordan and his production company Outlier Society are developing their own project for HBO Max with an African-American Superman. The series would be focused on the incarnation of the character of Val-Zod, say the sources of the site.

It is also reported that the Outlier Society has already hired a writer who is currently working on the script, although the identity of the script is unknown. The sources of the means assure that it will be a limited series and not a movie, and that Jordan will produce it and possibly star in it.

This information does not rule out a project for a film that JJ Abrams and his company Bad Robot are developing for Warner Bros. about an African-American Superman. This Abrams project features writer Ta-Nehisi Coates, who is already hard at work on the script, and “is expected to follow the Kal-El / Clark Kent version of the character.”

As regular DC readers will recall, Val-Zod is the Superman of Earth-2, one of the last Kryptonians and the second to take on the mantle of Superman. “The character was orphaned after his parents were executed by the Kryptonian high court, although Terry Sloan found him on Earth-2, who offered the young alien asylum to protect him from the outside world,” until he was released to protect to Earth as Superman. It debuted on Earth-2 # 19 (2014) and was created by Tom Taylor and Nicola Scott.

In DC mythology there is also another African American Superman. It is about Calvin Ellis, who is the Man of Steel of Earth-23, where he is the president of the United States. It is the brainchild of Grant Morrison and Doug Mahnk and appears in 2006’s Final Crisis # 7.

Source: Collider

