At the end of 2019, a report from Variety revealed that Warner Bros. and DC would have approached Michael B. Jordan to offer him the role of Superman. Today, almost two years later, it seems that the proposal was finally accepted. According to information from Collider, the aforementioned actor will bring Superman to life in HBO Max original content. In fact, the production of it would also be your responsibility.

The aforementioned medium specifies, however, that Warner’s plan is for Michael B. Jordan to step into Val-Zod’s feet. We are talking about an alternate version of Superman who, like Kal-L (original Superman), arrived on Earth in one of four capsules launched from Krypton. Once on “our” planet, he was imprisoned by Terry Sloan in the iconic Arkham Asylum. However, he was released later to protect humanity from the invasion of Apokolips.

Collider Specifies that Outlier Society, Michael B. Jordan’s production company, recently signed a screenwriter to adapt the story. However, so far it is not known with certainty if the project will be a feature film or series. Everything will, of course, depend on HBO Max’s content strategy in the near future. What is apparently certain is that the actor will be the producer and he is the number one candidate to play the superhero.

Developing…