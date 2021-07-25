Michael B. Jordan works on his own Superman series

After a series of rumors, Michael B. Jordan has finally confirmed that he will be involved in a project related to Superman. According to information from Collider, the actor is producing his own limited series for HBO Max, which will tell the story of Val-Zod.

Apparently, Jordan and your production company, Outlier SocietyThey have already got down to work on the project and even hired a writer to work on the script. So far it is unknown if Jordan will he also star in the series, or if he will only be involved in the behind the scenes.

Unlike the big screen, where Henry cavill maybe continue with the role of The Man of Steel, this series will be focused on Val-Zod, a Kryptonian that was sent to the Earth after their home planet was destroyed. When Apokolips invaded for the second time, Val-Zod becomes the new Superman.

Source: Collider

