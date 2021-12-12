The re-elected mayor of Miami, Francis Suárez, has now announced his plans to take a portion of the savings of USD 401,000 for his retirement, in Bitcoin (BTC) just a month after you started receiving your salary in BTC.

Little bit after becoming the first US lawmaker to accept a portion of his salary in Bitcoin, Suarez wants to dedicate a portion of his retirement savings to Bitcoin based on “a personal choice,” he said in an interview with Real Vision:

“I just think it’s a good asset to invest in. I think it’s an asset that’s obviously going to appreciate over time. It’s one that I believe in.”

Suárez stressed that Bitcoin’s success is closely tied to trust in the system, which is inherently an “open source and unmanipulable system.”. The mayor revealed that he has started receiving salary payments in Bitcoin with the help of a third-party payment processor, Strike.

The mayor also shared that city ​​government accepts commission payment in Bitcoin from Miami residents. As the mayor explores the various options to enable payments in Bitcoin for retirement savings, Suárez is confident of establishing a relevant system by 2022.

Thank you Governor DeSantis for following Miami’s lead and welcoming crypto innovation and companies into Florida! Now it’s your chance to take the lead as Governor and take your next paycheck in Bitcoin … @RonDeSantisFL you in? https://t.co/Zppp8DCiMe – Major Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) December 9, 2021

In an effort to further drive Bitcoin adoption in Miami, Mayor Suarez announced on November 12 to give the Bitcoin yield as a dividend directly to each eligible Miami resident.

As Cointelegraph reported, the city of Miami will divide and distribute the BTC returns to residents obtained by staking its internal cryptocurrency, MiamiCoin, which was initially launched by Citycoins to finance municipal projects by generating returns. In an attempt to transform the city into a major cryptocurrency hub, Suárez said:

“We are going to create digital wallets for our residents. And we are going to give them Bitcoin directly for the performance of MiamiCoin.”

