Miami is gearing up to be one of the first major cities in the United States to monitor air quality through a decentralized Internet of Things (IoT) network built with Algorand.

The French environmental technology company Planetwatch has developed five different types of air quality sensors. With funding from Borderless Capital’s $ 10 million PLANETS fund, the sensors will be deployed throughout the city, including in residents’ homes.

Each sensor detects the concentration of air pollution in an area. When combined into a network, they will help residents and city officials analyze where the highest levels of contamination exist. The data collected by the sensors will be recorded on the Algorand blockchain, making it inviolable and permanent.

Miami Mayor Francis Suárez has long championed the use of blockchain technology. He said at the DeCipher event in Miami on November 29:

“Data from this project will play a crucial role in our climate adaptation efforts, as well as our ambitions to make Miami an epicenter of digital capital markets.”

Residents who agree to run a sensor in their home will be rewarded with Planet Tokens (Planets). Planets can be sold for fiat money on the open market or exchanged for ground credits. Earth Credits are non-exchangeable tokens that PlanetWatch uses as internal currency for its products and services.

Algorand is a carbon negative blockchain. Algorand also recently secured $ 1.5 billion in funding from Matt Zhang, a former Citi executive.

