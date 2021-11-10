Crypto World 2021, a global crypto-themed event whose main axis is education.

The event will take place this November 10, 11 and 12 in a hybrid way, that is to say in online and face-to-face format in the city of Miami.

Every day digital assets become more relevant in today’s society and in different daily activities, which is why millions of people have turned their gaze towards them, being captivated by their possibilities and their potential in various areas.

Because of this, it is that More frequently, a diversity of crypto-themed events appear on the radar, in order to educate people about this digital environment and its applications in video games, economics, blockchain, music, entertainment and why not, also in the field of education.

This is the case of Crypto World 2021, a global crypto-themed event whose main axis is education. In this cycle of conferences, attendees and speakers are invited to learn and participate in activities that aim to understand the disruptive advance of this technology.

The face-to-face and digital crypto event will have the participation of more than 90 countries, more than 75 speakers, and the participation of more than 5,000 attendees is expected.

Crypto World 2021 is practically around the corner, as it is will take place this November 10, 11 and 12 in two-way conference format. The first one is mainly aimed at beginners, while the second one will have its attention and resources focused on investors, developers and invited crypto experts.

Miami Crypto Exp

This event comes from the hand of Cryptonite and Miami Crypto Expo an event that brings together the crypto education and fun community in Miami for an unforgettable experience. For three days the event People will be able to enjoy the event in Miami, a bridge city to Latin America and one of the few cities open to the public, which has the reputation of being fun and effective in educating about Bitcoin.

Thematic

In this cycle of conferences there will be the participation of experts in the crypto field, enthusiasts, leaders, investors and founders who will be in charge of putting everything related to the crypto world on the table, starting with basic elements such as its definition, the type of finances with which it moves, investments and blockchains, but having the focus on an impartial educational format and above all, of high quality.

Likewise, for three days, those attending this great event will be able to participate in more than 45 hyper-focused live presentations, as well as a series of workshops, questions and answers from industry leaders.

Speakers

Among the speakers and lecturers who will share their experiences and perspectives on the global crypto digital environment in this cycle of conferences, there will be the participation of:

Dan Held, Kraken’s chief growth officer.

Raoul Pal Co-Founder and CEO of Real Vision.

Eryka Gemma, Chief Risk Officer for the Bitcoin Hedge Fund.

Najah Roberts, CEO of Crypto Blockchain Plug.

Brian Rose, London Royal, host and CEO.

Mark Moss, founder of Market Disruptors.

Kyle Chasse, CEO of Master Ventures.

Tim Draper, Founder of Draper Associates.

Maxine Ryan, co-founder of Pulsr.

Piper Moretti, CEO of The Crypto Realty Group.

Tickets

If you want to be part of this crypto event, you can buy your tickets on their website.official website. You can participate in two ways; virtual and face-to-face. In the first one, the ticket has a cost of $ 49 dollars, while the face-to-face ticket has a value of $ 349 dollars.

