As planned,. It is the first oil-free fryer from Xiaomi, another complement to our kitchen that will allow us to cook much healthier and smarter without the need to be at home.

And it is that, beyond making delicious frying, the Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer oil-free fryer has more than 100 smart recipes, allowing us to make all kinds of meals, from chicken wings or even defrosting meat.

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer can be purchased in Spain in the coming days at a promotional launch price of only 99.99 euros. A fairly inexpensive way to cook healthier and also make the leap to the smart home.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer, everything it offers us

My Smart Air Fryer 3.5L – A smart lifestyle starts in the kitchen. My Smart Air Fryer 3.5L is intended for those who lead a busy life, but they do not give up their commitment to a healthier lifestyle, making cooking at home simple and healthy, all without using oil.

Compatible with the Mi Home app, the fryer can be easily controlled remotely and can be adjusted to any temperature between 40 ° C and 200 ° C to obtain a perfect result. The app also offers over 100 different Mi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L recipe ideas to get inspired by fast food every day.

With the Mi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L users can even schedule a meal with up to 24 hours in advance. This opens the doors to endless culinary possibilities, be it fermenting yogurt or dehydrating pet food. Plus, if your hands are full, voice commands powered by Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa they can start, pause or check the remaining cooking time. The clear OLED display also lets you take a look at the time and temperature.