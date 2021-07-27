MHR will have a collaboration with Okami

Along with the integration of new creatures, Monster hunter rise will have a number of special collaborations with other Capcom properties. This started a few weeks ago, when a Palico armor inspired by Monster Hunter Stories 2 came to the game. Now, Today it was revealed that the next crossover will be with Okami.

Through a trailer, Capcom has confirmed that the second special collaboration of Monster hunter rise it will be with Okami. Thus, Players will have the opportunity to participate in a completely free mission on July 30. Upon completing this special challenge, users will receive armor that transforms the Palamute into Amaterasu.

This armor will not have any special powers, and is only a cosmetic item that transforms the appearance of the Palamite and leaves a trail of flowers when running. With this, Capcom is working to create more free content for Monster hunter rise, which includes new collaborations with other properties, and the arrival of other monsters to hunt.

Amaterasu will come to Monster hunter rise next july 30. In related topics, here you can check our review of the game. Similarly, Netflix releases the first trailer for the new animated Monster Hunter movie.

Via: Monster Hunter

