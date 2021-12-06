MHA: WMH already has a premiere date in Mexico

The third film of My hero academia, known as World Heroes Mission, hit international theaters a few months ago. However, fans of this anime in Latin America have wondered when they will be able to enjoy this feature film. Fortunately, it has finally been confirmed that World Heroes Mission It will be available in Mexico and Brazil in early 2022.

According to Crunchyroll, My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission It will hit theaters in Mexico and Brazil on January 6, 2022. The tape will be available in both its original language with subtitles, as well as a dubbing into Latin Spanish. This is the description of the tape:

“In this new movie, fans will be able to see Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki face the greatest crisis in the history of My Hero Academia, and they will only have two hours to save the world! During their internship with the Endeavor agency, Deku and his new friend Rody end up being wanted for a crime they didn’t commit. Will Deku and his friends be able to stop the plans to destroy all the Gifts of a certain organization? “

Regrettably, at the moment it is unknown when the rest of Latin America will have the opportunity to enjoy this film, or if sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation will have World Heroes Mission available in our region.

Remember, My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission will arrive in Mexico and Brazil on January 6, 2022. In related topics, here you can see the first poster of the next season of the anime. Similarly, an important detail of this story has been revealed.

Editor’s Note:

This is the perfect time for the tape to be available in our region. The events of this film unfold before the story of the sixth season of the anime begins, so fans will have a great appetizer as we await the return of the main adventure.

Via: Crunchyroll