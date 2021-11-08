The series of Metal Gear Solid It has been on indefinite hiatus for a long time, and it seems that now it will be more difficult to enjoy any of these titles. Through a statement, Konami has revealed that as of November 8, that is, today, digital versions of Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 they will disappear.

Fortunately, it seems this will only be temporary. According to the Japanese company, the licenses related to the historical material that is present in these two titles needs to be renewed, and this is a process that takes some time. This is what Konami had to say about it:

“We are currently working to renew the licenses for selected historical footage used in the game, therefore we have made a temporary decision to begin suspending the sale of METAL GEAR SOLID 2, METAL GEAR SOLID 3 and all products. that include these games in digital stores worldwide as of November 8, 2021. We sincerely ask for your patience and understanding as we work to make these products available for purchase once again. “

These are the games that, momentarily, will no longer be available:

-Playstation 3 – METAL GEAR SOLID 2 SONS OF LIBERTY HD EDITION

-Playstation 3 – METAL GEAR SOLID 3 SNAKE EATER HD EDITION

-Playstation 3 – METAL GEAR SOLID HD EDITION

-Play Station Vita – METAL GEAR SOLID 2 SONS OF LIBERTY HD EDITION

-Play Station Vita – METAL GEAR SOLID 3 SNAKE EATER HD EDITION

-Play Station Vita – METAL GEAR SOLID HD COLLECTION

-PlayStation Now – METAL GEAR SOLID HD COLLECTION

-Xbox 360 – METAL GEAR SOLID HD EDITION: 2 & 3

-Nintendo 3DS – METAL GEAR SOLID SNAKE EATER 3D

-GOG – METAL GEAR SOLID 2 SUBSTANCE

-NVIDIA SHIELD – METAL GEAR SOLID 2 HD for SHIELD TV

-NVIDIA SHIELD – METAL GEAR SOLID 3 HD for SHIELD TV

At the moment there is no information related to the return date of these titles. Hopefully this license renewal is not only for these releasesInstead, Konami already has plans to relaunch Snake’s adventures for current platforms.

Editor’s Note:

This shows how little interest Konami has in the series. License renewal is something that all companies do beforehand, but in this case it is being done until the deadline. Perhaps this will lead to a collection for the consoles of the moment, but this is very likely not the case.

Via: Konami