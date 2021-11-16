The new MG ZS 2022 can already be configured in Spain. Everything is ready for the arrival of Morris Garage’s very interesting gasoline-powered SUV. An affordable SUV with which the iconic brand wants to increase its market share and establish itself in continental Europe. A launch that follows in the wake of the successful all-electric MG ZS EV.

Morris Garage

it is ready to begin a new chapter in its recent history. After carrying out a successful assault on continental Europe betting everything on electrification, the iconic MG brand is facing a new phase of its strategic plan. A roadmap that includes the commercialization of cars with an internal combustion engine. The first of them is him new MG ZS 2022, which can already be configured in Spain.

The new MG ZS has long been sold in the UK. Now it follows in the wake of the popular MG ZS EV to position itself in the MG range as a much more affordable mobility option and, above all, for the public who, at the moment, is not in a position to enter the field of electrification at its highest level. The ZS is a compact SUV with many commercial successes behind it. Now he will try his luck in the Spanish territory.

The new MG ZS 2022 already has prices in Spain

The range and equipment of the new MG ZS 2022



If we go into the Morris Garage configurator we will realize that the new MG ZS is available in two trim levels. It is possible to choose between the endings Comfort

and Luxury. We list below the featured standard equipment

from each of them:

Comfort

Bi-LED headlights

LED lights for daytime running

Automatic headlights

Headlights with Follow Me Home function

Silver roof rails

Rear parking sensors

Heated and electrically adjustable and folding exterior rear view mirrors

Multiple airbags (front, side and curtain)

ABS and EBD

Tire pressure sensor

Hill start aid

17-inch Typhoon alloy wheels

Fabric upholstery

6-way adjustable driver’s seat and 4-way adjustable passenger seat

Pockets at the rear of the front seat backs

60:40 fold-down seat in the second row

Air conditioning

Central locking with remote control

Keyless start and access system (only for 1.0T engine)

Cruise control and speed limiter

Leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel

Electric parking brake with automatic holding (only for 1.0T engine)

Power windows

4-speaker audio system, radio and MP3

USB and AUX connections

10.1 inch touch screen

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Bluetooth

Trip computer

Luxury (add)

Blind spot control

Front fog lights

17-inch Tomahawk alloy wheels

Leather-style upholstery

6-way power adjustable driver’s seat

Heated front seats

Digital instrument cluster

Rain sensor

Panoramic roof (only for manual 1.0T engine)

6-speaker audio system with 3D sound

Satellite navigation system

360º vision camera

The technological cockpit of the new MG ZS 2022

The gasoline engines of the new MG ZS 2022



Regarding the mechanical section, the key determining factor of the new Morris Garage model that lands in continental Europe, we have three engines available, and all of them with gasoline and front-wheel drive. The access option is set by a 1.5-liter VTi engine with 106 hp and 141 Nm of maximum torque associated exclusively with a five-speed manual gearbox. One step above is a 1.0 T-GDi engine with 111 hp and 160 Nm

available with both a manual and an automatic transmission, both six-speed.

Data sheet 1.5 VTi 1.0 T-GDi 1.0 T-GDi Aut. Guy Gasoline Gasoline Gasoline Power 106 hp 111 hp 111 hp Maximum torque 141 Nm 160 Nm 160 Nm Transmission Manual 5v Manual 6v Automatic 6v Traction Lead Lead Lead Acceleration 0-100 km / h 10.9 s 11.2 s 12.4 Maximum speed 175 km / h 180 km / h 180 km / h Average consumption (l / 100 km) 6.6 6.6 7.2 CO2 emissions (g / km) 149 149 163

The most equipped versions of the MG ZS boast of technological endowment

Prices of the MG ZS 2022 in Spain

Mechanics Comfort Luxury 1.5 VTI 106 CV 5v € 15,950 € 17,950 1.0 T-GDi 111 CV 6v – € 19,950 1.0 T-GDi 111 CV Aut. 6s – € 20,900

Prices valid from November / 2021

The previously listed prices include taxes, transportation and current discounts. They are only valid until the end of the year and for units in stock. Following the commercial success of the ZS EV across Europe, it will be very interesting to see the performance of the thermal model.