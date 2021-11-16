The new MG ZS 2022 can already be configured in Spain. Everything is ready for the arrival of Morris Garage’s very interesting gasoline-powered SUV. An affordable SUV with which the iconic brand wants to increase its market share and establish itself in continental Europe. A launch that follows in the wake of the successful all-electric MG ZS EV.
Morris Garage
it is ready to begin a new chapter in its recent history. After carrying out a successful assault on continental Europe betting everything on electrification, the iconic MG brand is facing a new phase of its strategic plan. A roadmap that includes the commercialization of cars with an internal combustion engine. The first of them is him new MG ZS 2022, which can already be configured in Spain.
The new MG ZS has long been sold in the UK. Now it follows in the wake of the popular MG ZS EV to position itself in the MG range as a much more affordable mobility option and, above all, for the public who, at the moment, is not in a position to enter the field of electrification at its highest level. The ZS is a compact SUV with many commercial successes behind it. Now he will try his luck in the Spanish territory.
The range and equipment of the new MG ZS 2022
If we go into the Morris Garage configurator we will realize that the new MG ZS is available in two trim levels. It is possible to choose between the endings Comfort
and Luxury. We list below the featured standard equipment
from each of them:
Comfort
- Bi-LED headlights
- LED lights for daytime running
- Automatic headlights
- Headlights with Follow Me Home function
- Silver roof rails
- Rear parking sensors
- Heated and electrically adjustable and folding exterior rear view mirrors
- Multiple airbags (front, side and curtain)
- ABS and EBD
- Tire pressure sensor
- Hill start aid
- 17-inch Typhoon alloy wheels
- Fabric upholstery
- 6-way adjustable driver’s seat and 4-way adjustable passenger seat
- Pockets at the rear of the front seat backs
- 60:40 fold-down seat in the second row
- Air conditioning
- Central locking with remote control
- Keyless start and access system (only for 1.0T engine)
- Cruise control and speed limiter
- Leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel
- Electric parking brake with automatic holding (only for 1.0T engine)
- Power windows
- 4-speaker audio system, radio and MP3
- USB and AUX connections
- 10.1 inch touch screen
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Bluetooth
- Trip computer
Luxury (add)
- Blind spot control
- Front fog lights
- 17-inch Tomahawk alloy wheels
- Leather-style upholstery
- 6-way power adjustable driver’s seat
- Heated front seats
- Digital instrument cluster
- Rain sensor
- Panoramic roof (only for manual 1.0T engine)
- 6-speaker audio system with 3D sound
- Satellite navigation system
- 360º vision camera
The gasoline engines of the new MG ZS 2022
Regarding the mechanical section, the key determining factor of the new Morris Garage model that lands in continental Europe, we have three engines available, and all of them with gasoline and front-wheel drive. The access option is set by a 1.5-liter VTi engine with 106 hp and 141 Nm of maximum torque associated exclusively with a five-speed manual gearbox. One step above is a 1.0 T-GDi engine with 111 hp and 160 Nm
available with both a manual and an automatic transmission, both six-speed.
Prices of the MG ZS 2022 in Spain
Prices valid from November / 2021
The previously listed prices include taxes, transportation and current discounts. They are only valid until the end of the year and for units in stock. Following the commercial success of the ZS EV across Europe, it will be very interesting to see the performance of the thermal model.