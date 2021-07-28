EFE.- Mexico’s trade surplus reached the figure of 1,095 million dollars (million dollars) in the first half of 2021 with an annual increase of 29.2% of its exports, a reflection of the commitment to foreign trade for the recovery of the economy.

Mexican exports in the first half of the year rose to 236.106 million dollars, of which 223.426.5 million dollars were non-oil, a year-on-year growth of 27.9%, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) reported on Tuesday.

In June alone, Mexico’s trade surplus was 762 million dollars, with an annual growth of 29.1% in exports, which totaled 42,671 million dollars.

“Reflecting the relative strength of foreign versus domestic demand, Mexico’s trade balance spun three months with a surplus,” said Julio A. Santaella, president of Inegi.

BET ABROAD

In addition to 2.75 million infections and more than 238,000 deaths, the fourth highest figure in the world, the Covid-19 crisis caused in Mexico a historic contraction of 8.2% of GDP in 2020.

The Government has reiterated its forecast of a higher than 6% rebound in foreign trade, in particular the Agreement between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC).

Mexico has established itself as the first commercial partner of the United States so far this year, with a total trade of 262.800 million dollars between the two, 14.7% of total United States trade with the rest of the world, according to figures from the Census of United States until May.

Meanwhile, Inegi reported that non-oil exports from Mexico to the United States increased by 26.7% annually in the first half of 2021, while those from the rest of the world rose 61.8%.

In this sense, the institute also reported on Tuesday an annual increase of 21.5% in the Global Indicator of Economic Activity (IGAE) in May, driven by a growth of 36.4% in the industrial sector.

“It remains the sector with the fastest recovery in the economy,” said Santiago Fernández, an expert at Intercam bank.

IMPORTS ALSO GO UP

The trade surplus decreased by 54.2% from January to June 2021 compared to the same period of the previous year to 1,094 million dollars.

This is explained by a 30.3% year-on-year growth in imports, which totaled 235.011 million dollars in the first six months of the year.

“The increase in imports is a sign of a recovery in domestic demand, driven by the economic reopening and the holiday season,” said Gabriela Siller, director of economic analysis at Banco Base.

Only in June, imports totaled 41.909 million dollars, 52.3% more than the amount reported in the same month last year.

The specialists recalled that June 2020 was the first month of the “new normal” after the health emergency that suspended all non-essential activities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Follow the information about business and current affairs in Forbes Mexico

THIRD WAVE AND BORDER

These data are released as Mexico faces a third wave of Covid-19 infections and the persistent closure of the border with the United States, which prevents non-essential travel since March 2020, and since then the restriction has been extended month after month. .

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has reiterated that there will be no more restrictions on national economic activity and has urged the United States to reopen the common border.

Although a reopening was expected on July 21, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard acknowledged then that the expansion of the delta variant prevented it and the deadline was extended to August 21.

“You cannot keep the border closed, the same in the case of commerce, it has been demonstrated that keeping the border closed for longer will continue to affect shopping centers on the border,” López Obrador said Tuesday.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed