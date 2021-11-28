“We wondered how not to lose focus that the most important thing is to try to stay home and stay healthy, but to show this empathy of ‘we know they miss us, but we miss them more,’” he says.

The manager explains that the Heineken team did a job of social listening to understand the situation that the consumer was experiencing at a time when the shortage was already noticeable and in which some merchants even decided to raise prices.

The group summoned all of their agencies and gave them a couple of weeks to come back with ideas. “The point was that not only beer production was stopped, but also that of commercials, it could not be filmed and everything would have to be from a distance. That’s how we entered the campaign, ”says Wallach.

Publicis managers point out that they won the pitch with a proposal in which they already presented a mockup of what the commercial would later be, and that it was not very different from the final piece. He filmed his creatives recreating the scenes and singing the cover of the song they bet on. “It was almost ready to be scheduled,” says Publicis’ creative director.

‘Beer returns’ plays with a scene that was experienced in many homes in the country: opening the refrigerator and not finding ‘chela’. Whether when finishing work or sharing a meal, the drink was missing from the table, but it did not leave the minds of consumers. Hence, the song chosen to articulate the piece was “Vuelve”, by Ricky Martin.

And the commercial exploded. Tapia recalls that before listing it, the piece began to be shared organically and the company finally chose not to advertise. He began to switch from one WhatsApp chat to another. So much so that #VuelveCerveza became a trending topic and ranked third in nine hours, had 45 million impressions on social networks and impacted more than 84 million people. And, beyond these figures, Matienzo adds, what cannot be measured is its virality on WhatsApp, where it did not stop being shared.

“It was very organic. The feeling of losing a beer is much more than having a beer and it was what made people identify with it, ”says Tapia.