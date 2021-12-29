LaSalud.mx .-The Secretariats of Health and Tourism of the Government of Mexico reiterate the commitment to respect the provisions of the International Health Regulations of the World Health Organization (WHO), for which cruises will be received in the country’s maritime ports.

In accordance with the biosafety protocols established in the national and international spheres, the Government of Mexico will receive in its maritime ports the cruise ships that request to dock in our country.

Should people traveling on cruise ships show symptoms of COVID-19 disease or a positive test for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, they will be provided with the required medical attention. Asymptomatic people or with a mild condition will be kept in preventive quarantine, and those who present serious symptoms will be treated in the hospitals of the cities where they are found.

People who do not show symptoms can do their tourist activities with respect to the basic prevention measures: correct use of face masks, frequent hand washing with soap and water or use of 70% alcohol-gel and healthy distance.

Regarding a cruise ship that was denied access in two maritime ports of our country, it is reported that it will be received in the port of Guaymas, Sonora, with the support of the government of that entity.

DZ