Mexico will host Worlds 2022 and more esports news

Riot Games reported that the League of Legends World Championship 2022 (Worlds 2022) will take place across four venues around the world: Mexico City, New York, Toronto and San Francisco which will be divided as follows:

Mexico City (Mexico) – Play-Ins phase New York (USA) – Group stage and quarter-finals Toronto (Canada) – Semifinals California (USA) – Final

The company stated that this will be the first time it has held a multinational world championship in North America and that it will be the debut of Mexico and Canada as World Cup venues.

More details about Worlds 2022 they will be shared eventually.

We also have that at this time the call for registration runs (November 15 to 25) for TCL Challenge 2021, the first official tournament of Call of Duty: Vanguard on Mexico.

Endorsed by Activision, the tournament will be attended by Missa Sinfonía, Mr. Tech and Mariana Pelayo and will be played online next December 2nd.

On the other hand, KRAFTON, Inc. announced that the Pick’em Challenge for him PUBG Global Championship 2021 (PGC 2021) -the main esports event of the ecosystem PUBG– is already underway and will end the December 18, 2021.

The mechanics are as follows: Throughout the event, players can earn voting coupons by watching the esports broadcast and / or by purchasing exclusive in-game event items.

These coupons can be used to predict the winners of the games of the PGC 2021. If the winners are predicted correct, you will earn Esports Points that can be exchanged for exclusive items within PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS.

Additionally, 30% of the Pick’em Challenge sales will be added to the event’s prize pool, which is 2 million dollars.

And finally Riot Games confirmed the realization of the second season from Arcane, the animated series based on League of Legends which is available on Netflix.