Estimates from the World Health Organization (WHO) indicate that there are 8.5 million people with asthma in Mexico. The figure represents seven percent of the total population, which confirms its high incidence. In addition, it must be taken into account that it is a condition that cannot be cured but that it can be controlled. That is why it is so important to offer adequate and timely treatment to all patients.

Therefore, the Senate of the Republic urged the Ministry of Health (SSa) and its counterparts in the states to implement asthma prevention and control actions. The specific objective is to reduce the impact of this condition on the population.

He also asked said institution to take into account the recommendations and successful international experiences related to the care, control and treatment of said disease.

First national program for the prevention and control of asthma

At approved opinion The SSa is requested to consider, through the National Center for Disease Control and Preventive Programs, the implementation of an asthma prevention and control program. In doing so, campaigns can be developed that make visible the economic and family impacts regarding this condition.

According to the Morelos Academy of Sciences, asthma is among the top 20 causes of disease in Mexico. While of the total number of registered cases, about 30 percent occur in minors between five and 14 years of age.

In addition, the National Institute of Respiratory Diseases (INER) pointed out that asthma occurs in people of all ages although it usually appears in childhood. According to recent statistics, 80 percent of children with this disease develop symptoms before the age of five.

For all the above, they reiterated the need to create programs and public policies to treat asthma as a chronic disease under the responsibility of the SSa and the National Center for Preventive Programs and Disease Control.

Other recommendations issued

Although that is not all because the General Health Council is also urged to recognize “Spinal Muscular Atrophy” as a rare disease. It also asks that institution to incorporate greater actions for the early detection of this condition, as well as treatments for those people who have already been diagnosed.

In another of the sections of the opinion, the Senate asked the public health institutions and the SSa that, through the National Center for Gender Equity and Reproductive Health, establish multidisciplinary teams for the comprehensive care of spinal muscular atrophy and programs for its timely diagnosis.

Senators and senators warned that this disease is the leading cause of death of genetic origin in infants. It represents the second cause of lethal autosomal recessive disease, after cystic fibrosis; and that the incidence in Mexico is 0.5 to one for every 25 thousand births.