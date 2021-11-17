The head of the Ministry of Tourism (Sectur), Miguel Torruco Marqués, estimated that the tourism Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will register at the end of 2021 a participation of 7.1% and at the end of 2022, 8.3% of the national GDP, which It practically implies the recovery of tourist activity to the levels of 2019, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Proof of this is that the tourism GDP presented a real increase of 9.2% in the second quarter of 2021, compared to the previous period, after a drop of 1.4% had been observed in the first three months of the year,” explained Torruco during the first day of the Tianguis Turístico 2021, held in Mérida, Yucatán.

For this 2021 the arrival of 31 million international tourists is estimated, with an economic income of 18,100 million dollars, and an average annual hotel occupancy of 46%.

In addition, Torruco highlighted that according to data provided by the state secretariats of Tourism, for October 2021 a national investment of 9,108 million dollars was maintained, with 490 tourism projects, which generate 156,575 direct and indirect jobs.

The official reiterated that due to the international travel restriction, globally there was a 73% contraction in the arrival of international tourists, but acknowledged that the opening adopted by Mexico was the right action to avoid a greater drop.

“In this context, the major tourist powers presented falls of up to 84%, but in the case of Mexico the decrease was 46% thanks to the correct policy that you instructed, Mr.President, regarding not

restriction of international flights to national territory, as well as the immediate implementation of the biosanitary protocols designed by the Ministry of Tourism. Thus, the bottom was not reached, social peace and economic stability were preserved, ”Torruco pointed out in front of López Obrador.

In 2020, Mexico is expected to move, in the ranking of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), from seventh to third place in arrival of international tourists, and from place 17 to 14 in tourist spending.

“In addition, in the first semester of 2021, Mexico captured 711 million dollars in foreign direct tourism investment, and in the second quarter the employed population in the sector was around 4 million people, that is, 249,000 jobs,” he said.

Likewise, the secretary highlighted that the Mayan Train is one of the most emblematic infrastructure projects of the current administration, which will create new products and tourist routes that extend the stay

and increase visitor spending.

“With the highest investment in tourism in the last 60 years, this great work will be an example of regional integration of the tourism product along its 1,524 kilometers of railroad, where 19 stations will be located, bringing progress to the states of Yucatán, Quintana Roo, Campeche, Tabasco and Chiapas, which have a potential of 190 high-impact tourist attractions, ”explained Torruco.

