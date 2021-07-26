“It was a great incentive that the first medal fell on the first day of activity of the Olympic Games, historically it had never been achieved, there are many points because it is the first mixed medal, in an Olympic Games where mixed sport was opened,” he said Guevara in an interview with Excelsior.

The Mexican sports official acknowledged that it is a great start, since it is the first archery medal for a male representative, although she expects the participation of the rest of the team.

In the weeks prior to the start of the Olympic Games, Ana Gabriela assured that the Mexicans will bring 10 metals back home, a statement that she supports until now.

“I continue with that feeling, especially because it is not my responsibility to force or rectify who is or who is not. It is a forecast based on statistics. However, we have the imponderables of the competition, ”said the 2004 Athens silver medalist.