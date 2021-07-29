Photo by ASANO IKKO / AFP

Mexico defeated South Africa 3-0 in their third match of the group stage, and by scoring six points and qualifying as second in Group A, they will face South Korea in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The team Jaime Lozano will compete for the semifinals after beating France 4-1 in the group stage, losing 2-1 to Japan and defeating South Africa.

In the first game of El Tri against the French squad, commanded by André-Pierre Gignac, the scorers were Alexis Vega, Sebastián Córdova, Uriel Antuna and Eduardo Aguirre, while in the second game against the Japanese he could only score Roberto Alvarado to discount the difference in the final score from 2 to 1.

This Wednesday, the Mexican National Team won the match against its counterpart from South Africa thanks to the annotations (again) of Alexis Vega, Luis Romo and Henry Martin.

Japan was left with the lead of Group A with nine units. Mexico ranked second with six, while France and South Africa were eliminated. The Europeans scored three points and the Africans failed to harvest any.

South Korea, for his part, he began his Olympic participation with a 1-0 loss to New Zealand. However, in their second game they recovered and beat Romania 4-0 and later thrashed Honduras 6-0.

With these results, the Aztec country will face the Asian squad, one of its group rivals in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, next Saturday, July 31 at 6:00 a.m. (Central Mexico time). The transmission can be seen live through lMARCA Claro channels and Claro Sports in the official application and also on the YouTube platform.

In this way Mexico, Olympic champion in London 2012, will seek to repeat the feat.

Brazil, the defending national team, will face on Saturday Egypt in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic soccer tournament, while Mexico will play South Korea.

The ‘canarinha’, first of group D after defeating Saudi Arabia (3-1) on the last day, they will have to overcome a team from Egypt that has been very tough in this group stage, with an initial draw against Spain at zero, defeat against Argentina and victory playing the pass against Australia 2- 0.

Quarterfinal program (Saturday):

Spain-Ivory Coast (in Miyagi)

Japan-New Zealand (in Kashima)

Brazil-Egypt (in Saitama)

South Korea-Mexico (in Yokohama)

Semifinals (Tuesday, August 3)

Winner Korea-Mexico / Winner Brazil-Egypt

Winner Japan-New Zealand / Winner Spain-Ivory Coast

