The Ministry of Health (Ssa) reported that it is updating genomic surveillance protocols for the intentional search for the B.1.1.529 “Omicron” variant. Which was recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO) as very worrying.

In addition, he pointed out that if necessary, sanitary measures will be taken guided by the available scientific evidence.

Omicron variant: It was suggested to all people to get vaccinated against influenza to those who are at risk of developing complications

“Given the recent recognition of Ómicron as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization (WHO). The Ministry of Health is updating genomic surveillance protocols for the intentional search for this variant. Thus, if necessary, the sanitary measures taken will be guided by the available scientific evidence ”, he commented.

In the daily technical communiqué, he suggested that all people get vaccinated against influenza to those who are at risk of developing complications such as people over 60 years of age. Between six months and five years, pregnant, those living with HIV, diabetes, cancer and people with immunosuppression due to disease or medical treatment. This, as part of the measures already implemented against Covid-19.

WHAT IS THIS NEW COVID-19 VARIANT IN SOUTH AFRICA?

South African scientists have identified a new version of the coronavirus this week. Which they say is behind a recent spike in COVID-19 infections in Gauteng, the country’s most populous province. It’s unclear where the new variant actually came from. But it was first detected by scientists in South Africa and has also been seen in travelers to Belgium, Botswana, Hong Kong and Israel.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla said the variant was linked to an “exponential increase” in cases in recent days, although experts are still trying to determine whether the new variant, called B.1.1.529, is actually responsible. .

From just over 200 new confirmed cases per day in recent weeks, South Africa saw the number of new daily cases skyrocket to 2,465 on Thursday. Struggling to explain the sudden increase in cases, the scientists studied virus samples from the outbreak and discovered the new variant.

On Friday, the World Health Organization convened a group of experts to evaluate the data from South Africa.

WHY ARE SCIENTISTS CONCERNED ABOUT THIS NEW VARIANT

It appears to have a large number of mutations – about 30 – in the coronavirus spike protein, which could affect how easily it spreads to people.

Sharon Peacock, who has led the genetic sequencing of COVID-19 in Britain at the University of Cambridge, said the data so far suggest that the new variant has mutations “consistent with improved transmissibility” but said “the importance of many of the mutations is still unknown ”.

Lawrence Young, a virologist at the University of Warwick, described the variant as “the most mutated version of the virus that we have seen.” He said it was concerning that although the variant was only detected at low levels in parts of South Africa, “it appears to be spreading rapidly.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease physician, said US officials had arranged a call with their South African counterparts later Friday for more details and said there was no indication that the variant had still arrived in the US.

Related Notes:

They discover how moles turn into melanoma

Checkfy; the app that alerts your patients of their upcoming appointments

8 ways to improve your medical relationships