MADRID, 27 (EUROPA PRESS)

The UN Committee against Forced Disappearance has regretted that this crime is registered in Mexico “with almost absolute and structural impunity” and has called on the authorities to carry out a “comprehensive strategy” to “address its multiple causes.”

This was stated by Carmen Rosa Villa, the head of the team that concluded her two-week visit to the country this Friday, in which the people with whom they have spoken have portrayed the nation as a “society overcome by the phenomenon”, has advanced in a preliminary balance of the official report that will present in the next session of the committee.

Villa has also detailed that the population has pointed to its “impotence” due to the “inaction of some authorities”, which it has called to alleviate the situation “because it is a structural impunity that favors the reproduction and concealment of disappearances. forced “.

In this sense, he has urged to address the multiple causes, among them “the ineffectiveness in the investigation of these crimes, a distorted understanding of the prosecution offices as a kind of discretion that leads them to deny their cooperation in the search or transfer of the crime. responsibility to investigate and provide evidence on the victims “.

“We regret to verify that a generalized situation of disappearances is maintained in a large part of the territory, in the face of which impunity and re-victimization prevail,” he warned, according to a latest balance that numbers 95,121 missing persons, a hundred of them in events in the last two weeks, picks up a UN statement.

Villa has pointed to a pattern of forced disappearances in different parts of the country and simultaneously, which, he added, “evidences scenarios of collusion between state agents and organized crime,” a matter that he has denounced while alerting of “Enforced disappearances committed directly by agents of the State.”

“Mexico needs to adopt a prevention policy to eradicate disappearance that involves all authorities and makes effective the victims’ rights to truth, justice, reparation and the right to non-repetition,” he asserted.

Villa has described it as necessary for the country to break the cycle of revictimization of family members that it has created. “People disappear but also localized bodies and even files disappear. With all this, the hope of justice disappears. The cry of despair of the victims’ families is heartbreaking,” he detailed, to demand “immediate intervention” in this regard.

On the other hand, the head of the UN commission has warned about the risks for those in charge of the search, as well as the “serious forensic crisis” that occurs in the country with the “crudest demonstration” of 52,000 bodies unidentified deceased persons.

“The challenge is immense, we recognize it. No process or mechanisms can be successful if it does not have the political will, effective participation of the victims and sufficient financial resources,” he declared.

Since last November 15, the Commission has visited thirteen states, Chihuahua, Mexico City, Coahuila, Guanajuato, Guerrero, Jalisco, State of Mexico, Morelos, Nayarit, Nuevo León, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas and Veracruz.

Likewise, it has held 48 meetings with more than 80 authorities, and 33 meetings with hundreds of victims, and dozens of victims’ groups and civil society organizations from almost all states.