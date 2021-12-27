EFE.- Mexico has established itself as the seventh agricultural exporter in the world by selling its products to 192 countries, said this Sunday the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (Sader).

“The support of the Government of Mexico to the producers and agribusiness sector, its wide network of trade agreements and its high standards of food safety and quality, has placed our country in seventh place in the world in exports,” Sader boasted in a statement .

The agency highlighted that Beer is the most exported Mexican agri-food product, reaching 130 countries.

Until September of this year, the country had sold 3.142 million liters of this drink with the United States, Australia, Canada and South Africa as the main destinations.

In second place was tequila, with sales of 177 million liters until last August and exports reaching New Zealand, Kenya, the Philippines and the British Virgin Islands.

“The numbers and records are important and motivate us to continue growing, but we never forget that behind the foreign trade figures there are success stories of companies, producers and people who are the face of the transformation of the field”, declared Víctor Villalobos , holder of the Sader, cited in the document.

This announcement comes after it was revealed that Agricultural and fishing exports rose 7.5% year-on-year in the first 11 months of 2021, when they totaled 17,808 million dollars, as reported last Friday by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

Only in November they rose 21.9% to reach 1,820 million dollars.

The highest annual growth was recorded in exports of avocado (48.5%), fish, crustaceans and molluscs (46.4%), fruits (20.8%), peppers (10.1%) and fresh legumes and vegetables (7.8%) , exposed the Inegi.

Mexico has bet on foreign trade for economic recovery after the Covid-19 crisis, which in 2020 caused a historical contraction of 8.2% of gross domestic product (GDP), although there was an advance of almost 2% in the primary sector.

In particular, the country has become entrenched in the new Agreement between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC), in addition to seeking the ratification of the modernization of the Free Trade Agreement between the European Union and Mexico (TLCUEM).

But Sader promised this Sunday that the Government promotes the diversification of markets, as shown by the search for halal certification towards Muslim-majority markets.

“Among the products with potential for their certification stand out aloe vera, canned tuna, cocoa and chocolate, coffee, chicken meat, dairy products, honey, sauces and vegetables”, he stated.

