Mexico plummeted 23 places to 46th for the happiest nation in the world. According to the 2020 happiness ranking in the latest edition of the United Nations World Happiness Report.

The coronavirus pandemic had a significant impact on the happiness of Mexicans in 2020, the new report indicates.

In the last three years, from 2017 to 2020, Mexico went from place 23 to 46 in the happiness index of the population. According to the World Report.

On the other hand, the document focuses on the effects that the Covid-19 pandemic had on people’s moods. Mexico was only one place above Argentina in 2020. Nation that fell two places with respect to its average happiness between 2017 and 2019.

The economy and the health situation have seriously impacted Mexico

“Covid-19 has shaken, taken and reshaped lives everywhere,” the report noted, and that is especially true in Mexico.

Where nearly 200,000 people have lost their lives to the disease. Additionally, millions lost their jobs last year when the economy posted its worst recession since the Great Depression.

According to the results of the Gallup World Poll, as well as an analysis of data related to the happiness impacts of Covid-19. Mexico’s score on the World Happiness Report index was 5.96. An 8% drop compared to his average score between 2017 and 2019 when his average rank was 23.

The worst rated countries besides Mexico

The only nations that fell more than Mexico, the worst country during the pandemic, according to an analysis by the Bloomberg news agency. They were El Salvador, the Philippines and Benin.

Since the pandemic began, Mexico has fared much worse than many other Latin American countries. Today, there are reports that Mexico has been underestimating both the number of confirmed cases and the number of deaths.

Given this reality, the country is the second worst in the world in terms of the number of suspicious deaths, with more than 200,000 deaths.

AMLO and his happiness indicator?

In the case of Mexico, happiness declined during the last year of the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Which in May 2020 toHe announced that his administration was working on a new index to measure the well-being of the population and that it was intended to complement the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), as the academic Carlos Elizondo recalled through his social networks.

“Do you remember when AMLO said that it was better to use happiness as an indicator of well-being than GDP? Well, Mexico went from 23rd place in happiness in the world in the last three years to 46th place last year, “he wrote.

