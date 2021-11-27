“This decision is due to the increase in irregular flows since, unfortunately, criminal groups profit, based on deception, from the interest of Brazilian nationals to migrate irregularly to the United States through Mexico,” the note said.

He added that given “the facility granted by the aforementioned agreement,” it was being used “for purposes other than those for which it was originally established. A situation that places (Brazilian nationals) in highly vulnerable environments, particularly women and children.”

The agreement between the Mexican and Brazilian governments for the suppression of visas in ordinary passports was signed in the city of Brasilia, on November 23, 2000 and entered into force on February 7, 2004.

The agencies indicated that given the challenge of safeguarding the human rights of migrants, “Mexico decided to adopt this important decision, without prejudice to the legitimate exchange of flows of nationals from both countries for tourism, cultural and business purposes.”

They specified that the Mexican government “will grant immigration facilities to those who enter the country by air,” by filling in a form known as electronic authorization in advance of the trip, which can be obtained on the SRE and National Institute website. of Migration.

On the other hand, they indicated that Brazilians who travel to Mexican territory by land or sea, in accordance with current regulations, “must apply for the corresponding physical visa before the Mexican consular authorities.”

The measure is added to the one published on August 20 when the Mexican Government also temporarily suspended the agreement that abolished the visa requirement in ordinary passports for citizens of the Republic of Ecuador, due to the increase in the illicit traffic of people from that country.