The situation derived from the Covid-19 pandemic put the chain of the meat sector to the test, posing the challenge of ensuring the supply of meat to Mexican families, which was met, in addition to sending meat to other markets such as China and the United States. United.

“In order to guarantee production, and therefore supply, protocols were modified and created in order to ensure productive plants and thus avoid outbreaks indoors; These protocols were focused on safeguarding and protecting employees “, experts specified during the” United Mexico Animal Protein Forum: strength of the meat sector “.

Representatives of the group “México Unido Proteína Animal” (MUPA) highlighted that the meat protein chain in Mexico had a great capacity to react to the pandemic derived from Covid-19 and turned the situation into business opportunities, increasing exports and in some cases, opening new markets in which Mexican meat is consumed today.

The livestock sector is the only one that has had GDP growth so far in the pandemic, the primary sector (animal husbandry) until the second quarter of 2021 had a growth of 2.95% and the processing sector (from slaughter onwards ) grew 3.74%

“The producers and processors of meat protein united in the face of the situation and moved forward, because the unit allowed them to generate greater strengths,” they highlighted.

Although in the pandemic it reformulated consumption habits, due to the closure of restaurants and hotels that caused some pieces that are consumed to drop in demand, the sector reacted, by changing portions, packaging and expanding the supply of meat and food.

They also added that the meat protein chain is a fundamental pillar of the Mexican countryside and of the national economy; They reiterated that the commitment of MUPA organizations will be that meat consumption is an indicator of well-being, for which they committed that more people in Mexico have access to animal protein.

The forum was attended by: Héctor Garza, President of the Mexican Association of Meat Producers AMEG; Salvador Álvarez, Treasurer of the National Confederation of Livestock Organizations (CNOG); Ernesto Hermosillo, President of the Mexican Meat Council (COMECARNE); Juan Ley, President of the Mexican Beef Exporters Association; Heriberto Hernández, President of the Organization of Mexican Pork Producers (OPORMEX) and Juan Manuel Gutiérrez, President of the Board of Directors of the National Union of Poultry Farmers (UNA).

