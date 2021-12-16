BILBAO, 16 (EUROPA PRESS)

The BBK room in Bilbao includes in its Christmas and post-Christmas programming concerts by Lukiek, Bruna, Axolotes Mexicanos, La Plata, several recitals by the Bilbao Symphony Orchestra of Accordions and a charity concert by the Norai association. In addition, the theatrical works “Kottondarrak”, “La Panadera” and “Fuenteovejuna” are scheduled.

In a statement, the Bilbao room has reported that they will have a “billboard full of shows” during this Christmas and the beginning of the winter season.

Theater and live music with almost a dozen proposals “new, daring and for all audiences” will be “the best way to say goodbye to the year and welcome 2022”.

In the musical section, the concert drums begin this Friday with the Basque group Lukiek. Those from Mungia will be followed this weekend by other bands from the state such as Bruna (December 18), one of the “sensations of the year”, or Mexican Axolotes (December 19), which have “dazzled the critics” for combine one of the most “fun and irreverent” proposals on the Spanish pop-rock scene. Along with the latter, and with new themes, the Valencians La Plata return to Bilbao.

In addition, as is tradition, the Bilbao Accordion Symphony Orchestra will display its instruments for two days (December 29 and 30) to close the year with the best Christmas wishes. The day before (December 28), the BBK room will host the charity concert of the Norai association.

On the other hand, continuing with Sala BBK’s new strategic commitment to include a “varied and attractive” theatrical offer, for the next few weeks three major shows will be proposed.

One of them, “Kottondarrak”, is a work in Basque for the whole family; “La Panadera” is a story about the negative effects of social networks and the loss of social privacy; and finally there will be a children’s version of Lope de Vega’s “Fuenteovejuna” very particular.