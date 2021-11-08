EFE.- The Ministry of Health registered this Sunday 60 new deaths from Covid-19 for a total of 289,734 confirmed deaths, in addition to another 1,382 cases to reach 3,826,786 detected infections.

Mexico remains the fourth country with the most deaths from Covid-19, behind the United States, Brazil and India, and the fifteenth in number of confirmed infections, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.

A week ago, the Government of Mexico affirmed that the Covid-19 pandemic accumulated three months of decline and last Friday said that it met its objective of applying at least one anticovid dose to the entire adult population that wanted it until October.

Of the total official figure, 22,229 are active cases, which have presented symptoms during the last 14 days and account for 0.5%.

In addition, 3,189,985 people have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

The average occupancy of general beds in hospitals is 18% and 15% for intensive care beds.

With regard to deaths, Mexico City – the focus of the pandemic – accounts for about 18% of all deaths nationwide.

From November 1 to 14, 29 of the 32 states of the country will be at an epidemiological risk traffic light in green (low risk of infections), two in yellow (medium risk), one in orange (high risk) and none in red (maximum risk).

VACCINATION PLAN

The authorities also indicated that the vaccination program, which includes all those over 18 years of age, accumulates more than 128.24 million doses applied, adding 310,644 during the last day.

So far, 74.94 million people over the age of 18 have at least one dose. That is, 84% of the total adult population.

Of that total, 83% (62.17 million) have received the complete scheme.

Since the end of December 2020, 157.13 million doses of the American vaccines from Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna, Britain’s AstraZeneca, Russia’s Sputnik V, and China’s CanSino and Sinovac have arrived in Mexico.

The Mexican government has exceeded its expectations since it estimated that by the end of the year it would reach 150 million doses.

