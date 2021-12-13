EFE.- The Mexican Ministry of Health reported this Sunday that the country registered 52 new deaths from Covid-19 to reach 296,672 total deaths and 855 new infections for a total of 3,918,216.

With these figures, Mexico remains the fourth country with the most deaths from Covid-19, behind the United States, Brazil and India, and 15th in number of confirmed infections, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

Health authorities recognize thatBased on the death certificates, the pandemic would be around 440,000 deaths in the country and they estimate that Mexico actually accumulates 4,141,481 infections.

Of the number of cases, there are 19,160 active, who have presented symptoms during the last 14 days and account for 0.5% of the total.

In addition, 3,273,260 people have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

The average occupancy of general beds in Mexican hospitals stands at 15% and the use of intensive care beds at 12%.

Regarding deaths, Mexico City, the focus of the pandemic, accumulates about 18% of all deaths nationwide.

Just on Tuesday, Mexico finally began to vaccinate with booster doses against Covid-19 to all those over 60 years of age, but the authorities do not provide booster vaccines for the rest of the population for now.

The booster dose campaign comes after the first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus was detected last weekend in the country.

The authorities also indicated that within dmore than 137.17 million doses have been applied to the vaccination program, by adding 340,364 during the last day.

Of its 126 million inhabitants, 80.39 million adults in the country have at least one dose of the vaccine, that is, 87% of the total population of legal age.

Of that total, 82% (66.15 million) have completed their vaccination schedule.

Since the end of December 2020, 185.9 million vaccine doses have arrived in Mexico from the American companies Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna, the British AstraZeneca, the Russian Sputnik V and the Chinese CanSino and Sinovac.

For a week Mexico started the universal vaccination of adolescents.

