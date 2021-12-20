EFE.- The Mexican Ministry of Health reported this Sunday that the country registered 23 new deaths from Covid-19 to reach 297,858 total deaths and 841 new infections for a total of 3,933,386.

With these figures, Mexico remains the fourth country with the most deaths from covid-19, behind the United States, Brazil and India, and the fifteenth in number of confirmed infections, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.

The health authorities recognize that, based on the death certificates, the pandemic would be around 448,000 deaths in the country and estimate that Mexico actually accumulates 4,156,707 infections.

Of the number of cases, there are 17,397 active, who have presented symptoms during the last 14 days and account for 0.5% of the total.

In addition, 3,287,874 people have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

The average occupancy of general beds in Mexican hospitals stands at 15% and the use of intensive care beds at 11%.

Regarding deaths, Mexico City, the focus of the pandemic, accumulates about 18% of all deaths nationwide.

Read: SAT clarifies that it will not charge or monitor cash deposits

Vaccination plan

The authorities also indicated that within the vaccination program more than 141.7 million doses have been applied, adding 375,454 during the last day.

Of its 126 million inhabitants, 81.8 million in the country have at least one dose of the vaccine, that is, 87% of the total population of legal age.

Of that total, 82% (66.7 million) have completed their vaccination schedule.

This Friday, Mexico received 224,640 doses of the Pficer-BioNTech vaccine and 985,500 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Since the end of December 2020, 192.99 million vaccine doses have arrived in Mexico from the American companies Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna, the British AstraZeneca, the Russian Sputnik V and the Chinese CanSino or Sinovac.

Two weeks ago Mexico started the universal vaccination of adolescents.

Follow us on Google News to stay always informed