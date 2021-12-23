EFE.- The Mexican Ministry of Health reported this Wednesday that the country registered 198 deaths from Covid-19 to reach 298,359 total deaths and 3,319 new infections for a total of 3,940,401.

With these figures, Mexico remains the fourth country with the most deaths from Covid-19, behind the United States, Brazil and India, and 15th in number of confirmed infections, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

The health authorities recognize that, based on the death certificates, the pandemic would be around 448,000 deaths in the country and estimate that Mexico actually accumulates 4,164,062 infections.

Of the number of cases, there are 17,931 active, who have presented symptoms during the last 14 days and account for 0.4% of the total.

In addition, 3,293,911 people have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

The average occupancy of general beds in Mexican hospitals stands at 15% and the use of intensive care beds at 12%.

Regarding deaths, Mexico City, the focus of the pandemic, accumulates about 18% of all deaths nationwide.

The authorities also indicated that Within the vaccination program, more than 147.5 million doses have been applied, by adding 392,345 during the last day.

Of its 126 million inhabitants, 81.9 million in the country have at least one dose of the vaccine, that is, 87% of the total population of legal age.

Of that total, 88% (72.4 million) have completed their vaccination schedule.

On November 29, vaccination of minors without comorbidities between 15 and 17 years old began in the country.

This Tuesday, Mexico received 585,000 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Since the end of December 2020, 195.74 million vaccine doses have arrived in Mexico from the American companies Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna, the British AstraZeneca, the Russian Sputnik V and the Chinese CanSino or Sinovac.

