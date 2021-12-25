The Ministry of Health reported this Friday that the country registered 162 new deaths from Covid-19 to reach 298,670 total deaths and 3,518 new infections for a total of 3 million 947,284.

Of the number of cases, there are 20,989 active, who have presented symptoms during the last 14 days and account for 0.5% of the total. In addition, since the beginning of the pandemic, 3 million 297,421 people have been recovered.

Read more:

Mexico City admits increase in covid-19 but “it is not uncontrolled”

The average occupancy of general beds in Mexican hospitals stands at 14% and the use of intensive care beds at 11%.

Regarding deaths, Mexico City, the focus of the pandemic accumulates about 18% of all deaths nationwide.

The authorities also indicated that 148.5 million doses have been applied within the vaccination program, adding 182,956 during the last day.

More information:

The advance of Ómicron bitter the Christmas trips in the United States

Of its 126 million inhabitants, 81.9 million in the country have at least one dose of the vaccine, that is, 87% of the total population of legal age. Of that total, 89% (72.69 million) have completed their vaccination schedule.

On November 29, vaccination of minors without comorbidities between 15 and 17 years old began in the country.

Since the end of December 2020, 196.55 million doses of vaccines have arrived in Mexico from the American companies Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna, the British AstraZeneca, the Russian Sputnik V and the Chinese CanSino or Sinovac.

Subscribe to Forbes Mexico