EFE.- Mexico commemorates this Friday the World Day against Trafficking in Persons as one of the world leaders in this crime, but with the challenges of overcoming indifference and addressing the new modus operandi of crime that the pandemic has brought.

One of the survivors championing the cause is Karla de la Cuesta, who founded the organization Alas Abiertas after overcoming trafficking by a show business group that exploited her as a teenager in the 1990s.

“I understood something very relevant and that is only 2% of victims of these crimes survive and I was one of those 2% who had survived. So I gave a twist to the perspective in which I saw my story ”, says the renowned activist in an interview with Efe.

Do not miss: They make a caravan to make visible the trafficking and femicide in Ciudad Juárez

Black figures

Mexico is the third country in human trafficking for child pornography and forced begging, only behind Thailand and Cambodia, according to estimates from the international association A21.

The Government recognizes that trafficking is the second most committed international crime in Mexico.

The Hispanics in Philanthropy (HIP) association found a 43% increase in trafficking crimes in recent years, which went from 383 in 2016 to 550 in 2020, documented by the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SESNSP).

Read also: There are more than 80 missing persons on the Monterrey-Nuevo Laredo highway in 2021

What’s more, the number of states with the presence of this crime went from 18 in 2017 to 25 in 2021, according to the report, prepared with the support of more than 90 civil organizations.

“The phenomenon has increased, not only in presence in the states, but in the number of crimes in the states,” researcher Mónica Salazar, executive director of the Dignifying Work association, warns Efe.

Specialists warn of a black figure that is aggravated by the lack of strategy of the Government, which has not yet presented an official plan against crime.

“There has not been a comprehensive vision in this new Government, there have not even been efforts for the Federation to suggest from where it is going to approach the issue,” laments Francisco Ontiveros, an independent social researcher.

It may interest you: Homicide rate in Mexico remained at its highest level in 2020

Help from experience

Against this background, De la Cuesta has fought to influence the political and public agenda to prevent other people from going through what she went through as a teenager.

From being a victim, she now runs an association that collaborates with three shelters, for girls, boys and adolescents from the age of 6, but also lobbies with politicians from across the party spectrum.

“When I had that terrible experience, there was no law that protected me in the way that Today it is possible to protect the victims, and that is why for me it is so important to protect that law and to protect that there are no perpetrators let them run with the good luck that mine did ”, he confesses.

Read: The US attributes illegal immigration to violence, poverty, and disasters in Mexico and Central America

His work focuses on bringing “truth and justice” to the victims, but also on prevention due to the lack of knowledge on the subject.

“Let’s put an end to indifference, if people have not seen anything, it is because they have not opened their eyes, as soon as they open their eyes they will find a victim of forced begging on every corner, they will find victims of sexual exploitation in multiple streets ”, he concludes.

Subscribe to Forbes Mexico