Reuters.- The Government of Mexico announced this Friday that from mid-December it will again request a visa to Brazilians who want to enter its territory as tourists, given the increase in people who use the country to enter the United States illegally.

In October, the Interior Ministry (Segob) announced that it intended to impose visas on Brazilians, suspending an agreement from the year 2000 —which came into force in February 2004— by which Mexico and Brazil eliminated the requirement between the two countries.

“A substantial increase has been identified in Brazilian nationals who enter the national territory under the aforementioned Agreement for the Suppression of Visas, with a purpose other than that allowed by the condition of visitor stay,” explained Segob in an agreement published this Friday in the Official Gazette of the Federation.

The measure will take effect 15 days after it is published.

Brazilians arriving in Mexico by air must apply for an electronic visa. Those who arrive by land or sea must obtain a regular visa.

In October, Reuters reported that Washington was seeking Mexico to impose visas on Brazilians.

Read: Mexico will ask Brazilians for visas to avoid crossings to the US

Each year, tens of thousands of migrants flee their countries to the United States in the hope of embracing the “American dream.” In recent months, thousands of Haitians have taken over the northern border of Mexico. Many of them do not come directly from Haiti, but from Brazil or Chile.

Days ago, Reuters reported that Mexico was studying the possibility of setting stricter entry requirements for Venezuelans, in part in response to requests from Washington, following a sharp increase in arrests at the border of citizens of the South American nation.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed