EFE.- Last June, Mexico registered a trade surplus of 762 million dollars, a figure that compares with the also positive figure of 5.536 million dollars for the same month of 2020, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) reported on Tuesday.

With these figures, Mexico accumulates a surplus of 1,095 million dollars in the first half of the year, pointed out the president of Inegi, Julio A. Santaella.

“Reflecting the relative strength of foreign versus domestic demand, Mexico’s trade balance spun three months with a surplus,” said the head of the statistical agency.

It may interest you: Mexico registers a trade surplus of 339.7 million dollars in May

June 2020 was the first month of the “new normal” after the health emergency that suspended all non-essential activities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Exports totaled 42,671 million dollars in June this year, 29.1% higher than that reached in the same month last year, the institute said.

Oil sales rose 103.8% and stood at 2,625 million dollars, while non-oil companies increased 26.1% to 40,046 million dollars, he detailed.

“Within non-oil exports, those directed to the United States rose at an annual rate of 20%, while those channeled to the rest of the world did so at 61.8%,” Inegi pointed out in the bulletin.

Do not miss: Fall in imports leaves the largest trade surplus in almost 40 years

Likewise, imports totaled 41,909 million dollars, 52.3% more than the amount reported in the same month last year.

Oil purchases grew 161.7% year-over-year, reaching 4.467 million dollars, while non-oil companies increased 45.1% to add 37,442 million dollars.

“When considering imports by type of good, Annual increases of 101.1% were observed in imports of consumer goods, 49.8% in those of intermediate use goods and 24.3% in those of capital goods, “added the agency in the text.

Read also: Trade recovers: Mexico registers surplus of $ 1.501 billion in April

Mexico had in 2020 a trade surplus of 34,476.4 million dollars in a year in which both exports and imports fell for the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2019, the country registered a trade balance surplus of $ 5,820.3 million, a figure that was opposed to the deficit of $ 13.618 million in 2018.

The 2018 data was almost 25% higher than the negative balance of $ 10.968 million reported in 2017.

The country is confident that the entry into force in July 2020 of the new Agreement between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC) will help attract investment and boost GDP growth of more than 6%.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed