The Ministry of Health of the federal government reported that this Monday the country registered 42 deaths from Covid-19 to reach 298,777 total deaths and 943 new infections for a total of 3 million 951,946 total cases so far in the pandemic.

The average occupancy of general beds in Mexican hospitals stands at 13% and the use of intensive care beds at 11%.

Mexico detected the first person infected with the Omicron variant on December 3 and since then there have been more than 40 cases confirmed by the governments of Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Nuevo León and Sinaloa.

Even so, the federal government published its new epidemic risk traffic light in which, as of this Monday, 28 of the 32 states of the country will be green for minimal danger.

Meanwhile, the other four states will be in yellow for medium risk: Baja California, Chihuahua and Sonora, on the northern border, and Aguascalientes in the center of the country.

Unlike other countries, Mexico spent Christmas holidays without restrictions due to the pandemic.

The authorities also indicated that within the vaccination program 148.5 million doses have been applied, adding 787 during the last day.

The government of Mexico affirms that it is the seventh country that has applied the most doses in absolute numbers.

Of its 126 million inhabitants, 81.9 million in the country have at least one dose of the vaccine, that is, 87% of the total population of legal age. Of that total, 89% (72.69 million) have completed their vaccination schedule.

Since the end of December 2020, almost 200 million vaccine doses have arrived in Mexico from the American companies Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna, the British AstraZeneca, the Russian Sputnik V and the Chinese CanSino or Sinovac.

