EFE.- The Ministry of Health of Mexico registered this Monday 57 new deaths from covid-19 for a total of 291,204 confirmed deaths, in addition to another 775 cases to reach 3,846,508 infections detected.

Mexico remains the fourth country with the most deaths from covid-19, behind the United States, Brazil and India, and the fifteenth in number of confirmed infections, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.

The health authorities recognize that, based on the death certificates, the pandemic would be around 440,000 deaths in the country and estimate that Mexico actually accumulates 4,067,815 infections.

Of the total official figure, 19,359 are active cases, which have presented symptoms during the last 14 days and account for 0.5% of the total.

In addition, since the start of the pandemic, 3,209,863 people have recovered.

The average occupancy of general beds in Mexican hospitals is 17% and 14% for intensive care beds.

With regard to deaths, Mexico City, the focus of the pandemic, accumulates about 18% of all deaths nationwide.

Vaccination plan against Covid-19

The authorities also indicated that the vaccination program, which includes all those over 18 years of age, accumulates more than 129.85 million doses applied, adding 53,311 during the last day.

So far, 75.45 million people over the age of 18 have at least one dose. That is, 84% of the total adult population.

Of that total vaccinated, 84% (63.39 million) have received the complete scheme.

This Monday, just over 1.15 million doses of the British AstraZeneca arrived in Mexico, which adds up to 69.71 million doses received by this pharmaceutical company, which include those that have arrived packaged from abroad and those that have been packaged in the country.

Since the end of December 2020, 164.99 million doses of US vaccines from Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna, Britain’s AstraZeneca, Russia’s Sputnik V, and China’s CanSino and Sinovac have arrived in Mexico.

The Mexican government has widely exceeded its expectations since it estimated that by the end of the year it would reach 150 million doses received.