The Ministry of Health of Mexico registered this Saturday 245 new deaths from Covid-19 for a total of 293,859 confirmed deaths, in addition to another 2,956 cases to reach 3,882,792 infections.

The country adds 17 consecutive weeks of decline in infections and so far it does not register confirmed cases of the new strain of coronavirus Ómicron, considered by the World Health Organization (WHO) as of concern.

Last Tuesday, the government strategist against the pandemic, Hugo López-Gatell, boasted of a “substantial reduction” and “sustained” in Covid-19 cases and a “lower epidemic intensity” after leaving behind the third wave of contagions.

This, despite the fact that the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer, declared that in the country “there are small signs of a fourth wave.”

Of the number of cases, there are 23, 408 active, who have presented symptoms during the last 14 days and account for 0.6% of the total.

In addition, 3,238,558 people have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

The average occupancy of general beds in Mexican hospitals remains at 17% and the use of intensive care beds at 14%.

Regarding deaths, Mexico City, the focus of the pandemic accumulates about 18% of all deaths nationwide.

As of November 29 and until December 14, 27 of the 32 states of the country will be at an epidemiological risk traffic light in green (low risk of contagion) and five in yellow (medium risk), none in orange (risk high) or red (highest risk).

Given the recent recognition of Ómicron as a variant “of concern” by the World Health Organization (WHO), health authorities indicated that they are updating genomic surveillance protocols for the intentional search for this variant.

And if necessary, “the sanitary measures taken will be guided by the available scientific evidence.”

The authorities also indicated that within the vaccination program, which includes all those over 18 years of age, more than 132.09 million doses have been applied, adding 267,552 during the last day.

So far, 76.48 million people over the age of 18 have at least one dose. That is, 85% of the total population of legal age.

Of that total, 85% (64.83 million) have received the complete scheme.

Since the end of December 2020, 174.64 million vaccines have arrived in Mexico from various pharmaceutical companies, such as the American companies Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna, the British AstraZeneca, the Russian Sputnik V and the Chinese CanSino and Sinovac.

The country is vaccinating children between 12 and 17 years old with comorbidities and recently announced that it will immunize all adolescents between 15 and 17 years old.

This Saturday, the Government of Mexico City reported that on November 29 the anticovid vaccination of some 380,000 minors between 15 and 17 years old, residents of the Mexican capital, will begin.

