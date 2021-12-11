From January to November, in Mexico 1.2 million jobs have been created before social security, and according to the Institute it is the first time in history with 5 consecutive months with monthly creation of more than 100,000 jobs.

The average salary was 435 pesos per day and the sectors with the highest growth were transportation and communications, extraction, and construction.

The states where the greatest increase in employment was reported were Quintana Roo and Baja California Sur with annual increases above 11.5%.

With the figures as of November, employment prior to the pandemic has fully recovered.