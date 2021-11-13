This is the first time in history that, for the second consecutive month, more than 170,000 jobs have been created.

In the first 10 months of this year, 993,855 jobs have been created and the sectors where this growth has been seen the most are transportation and communications, the extractive industry, construction and commerce.

Business services were the only sector that had a decline of 0.5%.

The average salary of workers was 432 pesos in October. The entities that show the greatest increase in jobs are Quintana Roo, Tabasco and Baja California Sur.

Mexico City, Veracruz and Michoacán are the states with the lowest employment growth.