EFE.- The Mexican government presented Israel with the first three extradition requests against the writer, philanthropist and former diplomat Andrés Roemer, accused of sexual abuse and rape, the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (FGJCDMX) reported on Monday.

In a message published on social networks, the head of the FGJCDMX, Ernestina Godoy, specified that the extradition requests are under the principle of international reciprocity and were made in collaboration with the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) and the Secretary of Relations Exteriors (SRE).

In addition, he said that two more cases are in process against Roemer.

“This person is accused of sexual abuse and rape and, as is public knowledge, is abroad. We hope that we can inform you about your transfer to Mexico as soon as possible. At the Office of the Prosecutor, we are committed to working to offer truth and justice to women who have been victims of violence, ”said Godoy.

Last February, more than a dozen women broke the silence by accusing the writer of sexual abuse and inappropriate behavior on various occasions.

Because of this, on March 8, International Women’s Day, the former diplomat’s house was shielded from the possibility that feminist groups vandalized it.

According to the victims, the philanthropist, also a philanthropist, always carried out the same modus operandi: with work excuses, he summoned his alleged victims to his home and after a brief time talking about work, the touching and innuendo began to finally, in most cases, offer them money.

Roemer, who was the consul of Mexico in San Francisco (United States), used to mention to the victims that he was a friend of businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego, owner of TV Azteca, a television company for which the philanthropist also worked.

They deal with violence against women

Godoy also detailed the progress in the investigation of an alleged serial rapist, identified as Miguel “N”, who already has 15 links to process and who would be related to another 17 investigation folders for sexual crimes.

He pointed out that this was the result of “an arduous investigative work done by public ministries, experts and investigative police from the general coordination of investigation of gender crimes and attention to victims has allowed us to strengthen the investigations against them.”

It added that between November 27 and December 10, 46 people were brought to trial for various gender crimes, 22 for family violence, nine for sexual abuse and the same number for rape, three for femicide, two for human trafficking and one for sexual harassment.

Finally, 16 of the defendants were caught in flagrante delicto and the rest were arrested by arrest warrant.

