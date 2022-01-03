The Harmonized System (HS) is the nomenclature used by the member countries of the WCO to classify and identify merchandise traded internationally.

Every 5 years, the WCO Harmonized System Committee reviews the HS and issues recommendations, also called amendments, that imply the modification and update of the tariff rate, refers information from the Government of Mexico.

Changes include adaptation to new product flows and rapid technological advances, for example: electronic and electrical waste; multipurpose drones and 3D printers.

Specific tariff classification for the resolution of environmental and social problems, for example: new tobacco and nicotine products; Rapid diagnostic kit (Zika virus); dual-use goods, and chemicals with global warming potential.

According to the Ministry of Economy, on December 9, 2021, the Chamber of Deputies approved a new Law of General Import and Export Taxes that implements the Seventh Amendment of the Harmonized System and that will enter into force no later than 1 June 2022.

The new Law passed to the Senate of the Republic for its consideration and approval at the beginning of the first regular session of the Congress of the Union in February 2022.

Mexico is already adjusting its foreign trade system to this Amendment. Likewise, in other countries, such as the United States, the implementation of the Seventh Amendment of the Harmonized System did not enter into force on January 1, 2022, the Ministry of Economy said in a press release.