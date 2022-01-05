The issuance reached a total demand of 10.4 billion dollars, which is equivalent to 2.5 times the total amount issued, and had the participation of 240 global investors, the agency detailed.

With these movements, the Mexican government achieved an advance of 57.3% in its external financing program scheduled for this year.

The total amount of the operation was $ 5.8 billion and was integrated as follows:

600 million dollars will be to buy back in advance a bond with a 4% coupon that originally expired in October 2023. With this, said the Treasury, the government collects the maturities of bonds denominated in foreign currency for the next year as low as possible.

$ 1.7 billion corresponds to bond exchanges along the curve to provide greater liquidity and lower the average cost of debt. Investors had the opportunity to exchange their bonds maturing between 2025 and 2032 for the new 12-year bond; or with a maturity between 2044 and 2051 for the 30-year term.

$ 3.5 billion was used to cover financing needs: $ 1.6 billion for the 12-year bond and $ 1.9 billion for the 30-year bond.