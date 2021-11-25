Instead of taking advantage of the commercial relationship with the United States and Canada offered by the T-MEC for greater energy integration and attracting productive investments, Mexico follows a model that seeks to limit the participation of the private sector, said Kenneth Smith Ramos, partner of the AGON consulting firm.

This has already set off alerts in companies, investors and their business partners who have expressed concern about the various measures imposed by the administration of President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador, as well as the electricity reform initiative that is being approved, he added.

Smith Ramos pointed out that the safest thing is that all of 2022 in Mexico this AMLO initiative will continue to be discussed, which is clearly going to have a negative impact, “when in reality what the T-MEC offers us is the opportunity to link up increasingly from the energy point of view, to attract productive investment from our main commercial partners ”.

In that sense, during his participation in the International Energy Meeting Mexico 2021, Smith Ramos, who also served as head of Mexico’s technical negotiation for the modernization of NAFTA, said the discussion should be on how to reactivate the auctions. and rounds of the energy sector to attract more investment.

“That it is possible to have greater efficiency in the electricity market, because We are not talking about the fact that the 2013 energy reform solved all the existing problems in our country, it is always perfectible ”.

In his opinion, the false debate that private participation seeks to kill or disappear the public sector should be put aside, since it is causing a lot of damage to the country.

“There are many things that can be improved in state-owned companies: improve the efficiency of their operations, improve your finances and much of that goes through a very simple topic which is to attract investment and technology ”.

He also highlighted that the impact of approving this electricity reform initiative is not only on investments in renewable energies estimated at $ 44 billion, Added to this is the impact on investments in the manufacturing industry.

“I say this because recently in many of the companies worldwide, especially large manufacturers such as vehicle manufacturers of electrical appliances, aerospace, etc., are looking to invest in countries where it is possible to reduce the carbon footprint using clean energy in their production processes ”, commented Kenneth Smith.

