Mexico is the third country that has collected the most money NWH

After two years where the film industry faced its biggest rival yet, Spider-Man: No Way Home It arrived at the right time, breaking various box office records. While it is no surprise that this film is a success, recently it was revealed that Mexico is the third country where the most money has raised this tape.

So far, more than $ 1.3 billion has been raised across 61 countries around the world. In this way, it was revealed that the United States is the region that has contributed the most money to this figure, followed by the United Kingdom, and Mexico in a third position. However, exact numbers have not been provided.

This shouldn’t be a big surprise, Spider-Man: No Way Home it was one of the most anticipated movies of the year, and it came at the exact moment when people began to go out more. Similarly, this tape currently ranks number 12 of the highest grossing in history.

Mexico loves Spider-Man. Before the premiere of the film, social networks were filled with memes that made it clear that there were no tickets to see this film during its premiere, and to this day people continue to go to the movies to enjoy this film.

Via: Record