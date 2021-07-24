We fight

“At the time (of the competition) you have to be focused on what you are doing, arrow by arrow, and thanks to that the medal was given,” said Valencia, 26, a sergeant in the Mexican Army who had touched the podium in Rio de Janeiro 2016, with a fourth place in the individual tournament and a fifth in the women’s team.“Yes, the Rio thing ever crossed my mind: ‘I don’t want a fourth (place) again’, but I was able to put it aside,” he added at a press conference.Behind the success, hard efforts, stressed his partner Álvarez: “In this last year we have trained a lot.”Thus, Mexico celebrated the Olympic medal number 70 in its history, third in archery after Aída Román’s silver and Mariana Avitia’s bronze in London 2012 in individual tournaments.The country won five metals in total in Rio de Janeiro 2016, three silvers and two bronzes, and its last Olympic gold was achieved by the men’s soccer team in London 2012.

Valencia and Álvarez only lost a duel on the way to the medal, in the semifinals, a stage in which they lost 5-1 to An San and Kim Je Deok, from South Korea, the power that monopolized the four golds that distributed the shot with bow in Rio de Janeiro 2016.

An, 20, and Kim, a 17-year-old prodigy, later won the sport’s first gold medal in Tokyo 2020 by beating the Netherlands duet Gabriela Schloesser-Steve Wijler 5-3 in the final.

“We fought the semifinal, but they threw us better,” said Valencia around the meeting with the Asian duo.

The start of the confrontation was promising, as the Mexicans tied the first set with the South Koreans. However, fulfilling their favoritism, An and Kim took over.

Valencia and Álvarez had beaten Great Britain 6-0 in the quarterfinals, made up of Sarah Bettles and Patrick Huston, and had dispatched 6-2 in the previous round against Germany’s Michelle Kroppen-Florian Unruh.

Good start

Valencia arrived in Tokyo as one of his country’s medal hopes and will try to increase his account on Sunday in the women’s team competition and next Thursday in the individual draw.

“I feel it was a good start,” said this soldier, promoted from corporal to second sergeant in the Army as a prize after collecting three medals at the Pan American Games in Lima-2019, individual gold and silver and bronze for teams.

“You have to keep giving it,” he stressed with his eyes on the next challenges.

Although she is young, it is the third Olympic Games for this athlete who began to take bow and arrows when she was an eight-year-old girl.

Álvarez, who they call “El Abuelo,” is in his second Olympic experience at age 30 and will also go to the men’s singles tournament on Wednesday. It was not in Rio-2016, but in London-2012.

The mixed-team archery event is a first for the Olympic program.

The competition was considered positive by Álvarez: “It’s a good thing. It helps us improve our competitive level worldwide.”