LaSalud.mx.-From 2000 to date, the estimated prevalence of type 1 and type 2 diabetes in people between 20 and 79 years of age has increased to 463 million cases, from 151 million. This means an increase of more than three times, that is, 9.3% of the population in the world suffers from this chronic disease. If the trend continues, by the end of this decade the figure could reach 578 million people with diabetes, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF).

With the aim of offering information and tools that help reverse the course of the global diabetes epidemic, and in an important effort to strengthen diabetes research and care, Sanofi Mexico, through its General Medicines unit, opens the call for the Prize To the Measure of Mexico, which will recognize the most outstanding works related to this mission, from the general public, institutions, journalists, researchers, educators, community leaders and health professionals.

“The Mexico Customized Award will recognize the categories of Best Practices, Education, Counseling and Guidance for Patients, Information Dissemination, and Technology and Innovation. We invite you to register your initiatives and works from the past October 28 to December 17 of this year. Each category will be analyzed by an Evaluation Committee that is made up of the most relevant and recognized actors in health issues in our country ”, detailed David Pinho, General Director of the General Medicines Unit of Sanofi Mexico.

Those interested can consult the call and submit their work on the website: https://premiodiabetesycardio.com.mx/inicio

Diabetes is one of the most urgent public health issues in Mexico, as it is the third cause of death in the country, only below heart disease and Covid-19. In addition, it has been a major risk factor during the pandemic, because according to a study “Deaths by Covid-19 in Mexico”Carried out in 2020, 7 out of 10 deaths from the SARS-CoV-2 virus, would have presented at least one comorbidity such as diabetes.

Type 1 diabetes is characterized by the immune system attacking the beta cells of the pancreas, which produce insulin. Thus, the body does not produce insulin or produces it in very low amounts, so the patient requires constant application of it. Insulin is a hormone necessary to allow sugar (glucose) to enter cells for energy. Meanwhile, type 2 diabetes is a complex metabolic disorder characterized by hyperglycemia, that is, high levels of glucose in the blood, and is associated with a high risk of complications of the circulatory, nervous and immune systems.

“Type 2 diabetes represents 90% of cases worldwide. There is no cure for this disease yet, but patients can take control of their health with a healthy weight, balanced diet, and regular exercise. When this is no longer enough to have the adequate level of glucose, doctors can prescribe a treatment with drugs or insulin, according to each patient ”, explained the doctor Maria Elena Sañudo, medical director of the General Medicines Unit of Sanofi Mexico.

The discovery of insulin, which turns 100 this year, has been key to extending life expectancy and the quality of treatment for people with diabetes. Sanofi was a pioneer in the development of this therapy and continues to innovate with the development of new technologies to facilitate the application of this treatment daily at home. Today millions of patients can live with diabetes under control, in a scheme that includes a doctor’s guidance, treatment, exercise and a healthy diet.

Although there is no definitive evidence of what triggers diabetes, lack of exercise and being overweight are high risk factors. Unfortunately, Mexico ranks first in the world in both diabetes and second in obesity in the adult population.

“Within the framework of World Diabetes Day, we want to sensitize people who suffer from metabolic diseases about the importance of taking a comprehensive treatment. Furthermore, in order to achieve therapeutic adherence, a commitment to oneself is necessary. In this way, you can increase your quality of life and avoid complications derived from no medical follow-up.” said the doctor Daniel Elías-López, member of the Mexican Society of Nutrition and Endocrinology (SMNE).

In this context, it is important to highlight the importance of promoting different initiatives that help patients in the care and control of their disease. Sanofi is a leader in the treatment of diabetes in Mexico, with a portfolio that includes more than a dozen treatments for each type of patient with type 1 or 2 diabetes, as well as various applications (apps like My Dose Coach), which allow patients to have a daily monitoring of their glucose levels, keep track of their diet and exercise, can immediately contact their doctors and find their treatments in pharmacies.

DZ