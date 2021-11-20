Mexico wants to take advantage of its privileged place as one of the manufacturing countries of the automotive industry, because it bets to be one of the main exporters of electric vehicles in this wave of transition and a growing market, where several companies and nations have committed to zero emission fleets.

The head of the Global Economic Intelligence Unit of the Ministry of Economy, Monica Duhem Delgado, indicated that Mexico already has the know how and it has an extensive network of international treaties that give it access to millions of consumers.

In that sense, he sees an opportunity in the big pie that electromobility represents, a market that in 2019 was worth 162,000 million dollars and that is expected to grow to 800,000 million dollars in 2027.

“This is 7 times more in less than 10 years, being the number 5 automotive producer country there is a very clear opportunity to make the transformation that needs to be done to be part of this market that has been growing and is gigantic ”, he commented during his participation in the Electromobility Forum held by the Ministry of Economy.

He said that Mexico mainly exports to countries where the demand for electric cars is growing: the United States, Germany and Canada.

“What we are doing is part of our objective is to seek the economic potentials for the development of Mexico and the industry,” he explained.

With regard to the promotion of relevant information on electromobility, He recalled that it is important to know that various provisions of the Income Tax Law and the Value Added Tax Law are repealed by decree on new cars, since this transformation is also being promoted within this legal framework.

He added that this transition towards electromobility cannot be hidden and it is something that Mexico must prepare for and face, because in reality 11 manufacturing companies worldwide have already committed to transform themselves, 25 fleet companies have also promised to have electric vehicles by 2050 and 40 cities to have electric public transport.

Don’t miss: 29% of vehicles sold in 2035 are expected to be electric, far from the 2040 target

Likewise, he not only sees an opportunity to manufacture for export, but also for local consumption, he said.

“If we take into account the electromobility panorama in Mexico, the sale of electric cars has already increased by 41% in 2020, so when we are talking about market potential we are not only talking about these countries worldwide that have already announced that they are going to change its fleet for electric cars of which we want to be part, we can also observe a clear growing internal demand ”, highlighted Duhem Delgado.

At the close of your presentation, the official expressed that the transformation towards mobility will be a huge shock in the industry, as new players are entering the game and other traditional ones that do not change or do it very slowly will disappear.

From the Ministry of Economy, this change to electromobility is not only for the fulfillment of sustainability commitments, it is also to position Mexico, said the official.

“We believe that we have all the inputs and the technical capacity to be a leader in this market,” he said.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed